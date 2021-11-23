European markets head for subdued open ahead of key euro zone data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Tuesday as markets look ahead to the latest purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for the euro zone.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,241, Germany's DAX 52 points lower at 16,063, France's CAC 40 down 21 points at 7,084 and Italy's FTSE MIB 108 points lower at 27,274, according to data from IG.

European market attention on Tuesday will be focused on flash PMI data for the euro zone in November. The data will be the latest indication of the region's economic health as Covid cases surge in the region.

On Monday, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that "probably by the end of this winter, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead ... That's the reality," he told a press conference. Germany is considering whether to implement stricter Covid measures and perhaps a partial lockdown like its neighbor, the Netherlands. Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.