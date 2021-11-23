This fintech lender's shares surged about 380% in the past year. Its CEO sees 'sustained growth' ahead

LendingClub had been left for dead.

Shares of the fintech pioneer had stagnated for years after the 2016 ouster of its co-founder Renaud Laplanche, trading under $5 per share as recently as July 2020.

But LendingClub, which offers online personal loans so users can pay down credit card debt, is in the midst of a renaissance.

The company's decision to purchase an FDIC-backed bank in early 2020 has reduced costs and created new sources of revenue, a transformation that CEO Scott Sanborn says is still in its early stages. LendingClub's shares have rebounded by about 380% in the past 12 months as the company exceeded analysts' estimates for three straight quarters.