Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors watch U.S. Treasury yields

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors monitor moves in U.S. Treasury yields.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.13% while the Topix index moved 0.23% higher. Markets in Japan were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%, as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix jumped about 2% before paring some gains.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore's economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter as compared with a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It was higher than an earlier official advance estimate for 6.5% year-on-year growth.

Australian's S&P/ASX 200 hovered close to the flatline.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has climbed since President Joe Biden announced his renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. It last sat at 1.6651%, compared with levels around 1.55% seen earlier in the week.

In other central bank developments, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to release its interest rate decision and monetary policy statement at 9 a.m. HK/SIN.