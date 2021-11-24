How a government shutdown would affect your Dec. 15 child tax credit payment

Millions of American families with kids are set to receive the last of six advance monthly child tax credit payments Dec. 15.

Yet, just a few days earlier, Dec. 3, the U.S. government is set to shut down if Congress doesn't approve more funding to keep it open through the end of the year.

In addition, the government may default in mid-December if the federal debt ceiling isn't raised.

Here's what those events may mean for the last monthly child tax credit payment.

Government shutdown

Democrats need to pass more funding to avoid a government shutdown by Dec. 3.

If that doesn't happen and the federal government is indeed shut down, the last batch of child tax credit checks should still go out.

That's because in a government shutdown, some programs and services continue. That's mostly essential services and mandatory spending programs, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Included are Social Security and Medicare checks, though some other services such as issuing cards or verifying benefits may lapse.