Pakistan's central bank predicts 5% growth for the economy despite inflation worries

Pakistan is expected to grow about 5% in the current fiscal year that ends in June 2022, the country's central bank governor told CNBC on Tuesday.

"This is a four-year high and this growth is reflected in robust and brisk demand of even non-energy imports in Pakistan," Reza Baqir told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

To be clear, Pakistan's economy is still teetering on the brink of crisis — the country faces record inflation that's pushing the price of daily commodities higher as threats of unrest loom, according to media reports.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it reached an agreement with Pakistan on the measures required to revive a $6 billion funding package, after it stalled earlier this year due to issues surrounding necessary reforms.

It can potentially unlock a $1 billion tranche of funds to Pakistan, which would bring the total disbursement under the program so far to about $3 billion.

The IMF approved the funding package in 2019 to help Pakistan stave off a potential balance of payments crisis, which occurs when a country is unable to finance its import bills or service its external debt. In exchange, Pakistan had to stabilize its economy through structural reforms and by reducing public debt.

The South Asian nation faced an economic crisis in 2018 when its foreign exchange reserves fell to multi-year low, which put pressure on the Pakistani rupee.

Annual economic growth in calendar year 2018 was 5.8% but that figure plunged to 0.99% a year later, according to the World Bank's data. The coronavirus pandemic dealt another blow to the economy and in 2020, growth slipped further to 0.53%.