Why airport security is so slow and how the TSA and airlines are trying to fix it

There once was a time when getting through airport security was quick and easy. But security screenings became much more thorough after the Transportation Security Administration was created following the attacks on 9/11.

Excruciating long lines are common, especially during holiday travel, as millions of people pass through TSA checkpoints every day. The airport security process has been slow to evolve despite enhancements in technology like millimeter-wave imaging and CT scanners. But that may change soon.

Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines are a few of the U.S. airlines starting to test facial recognition for boarding and TSA checkpoints. The TSA is also working with companies to design better screeners so passengers don't have to remove anything from their bags and can leave their shoes on.

"It's TSA initiative to have a streamlined approach to the checkpoint," Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain said. "The goal is to integrate it into the existing body scanners that are there today. So you'll be able to walk in and keep your shoes on and you'll do the full capability of detection from the shoes on up."

Watch the video to see how far we've come in airport security and the ways the TSA and airlines are looking to speed up airport security while making it safer.