'For us, it is not a solution': Enel CEO skeptical over the use of carbon capture

In this article ENEL-IT

The CEO of multinational Italian energy firm Enel has expressed doubt on the usefulness of carbon capture and storage, suggesting the technology is not a climate solution. "We have tried and tried — and when I say 'we', I mean the electricity industry," Francesco Starace told CNBC's Karen Tso on Wednesday. "You can imagine, we tried hard in the past 10 years — maybe more, 15 years — because if we had a reliable and economically interesting solution, why would we go and shut down all these coal plants [when] we could decarbonize the system?" The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has described carbon capture and storage as a suite of technologies focused on "capturing, transporting, and storing CO2 emitted from power plants and industrial facilities." The idea is to stop CO2 "reaching the atmosphere, by storing it in suitable underground geological formations." The Commission has said the utilization of carbon capture and storage is "important" when it comes to helping lower greenhouse gas emissions. This view is based on the contention that a substantial proportion of both industry and power generation will still be reliant on fossil fuels in the years ahead.

Enel's Starace, however, seemed skeptical about carbon capture's potential. "The fact is, it doesn't work, it hasn't worked for us so far," he said. "And there is a rule of thumb here: If a technology doesn't really pick up in five years — and here we're talking about more than five, we're talking about 15, at least — you better drop it." There are other climate solutions, Starace said. "Basically, stop emitting carbon," he said. "I'm not saying it's not worth trying again but we're not going to do it. Maybe other industries can try harder and succeed. For us, it is not a solution." Carbon capture technology is often held up as a source of hope in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, featuring prominently in countries' climate plans as well as the net-zero strategies of some of the world's largest oil and gas companies. Proponents of these technologies believe they can play an important and diverse role in meeting global energy and climate goals. Climate researchers, campaigners and environmental advocacy groups, however, have long argued that carbon capture and storage technologies prolong the world's fossil fuel dependency and distract from a much-needed pivot to renewable alternatives.

Plans to increase shareholder dividends

Starace was speaking after Enel published a strategic plan for 2022-24 and laid out its aims for the years ahead. Among other things, Enel will make direct investments of 170 billion euros ($190.7 billion) by 2030. Direct investments in renewable energy assets that Enel will own are set to hit 70 billion euros. Consolidated installed renewable capacity, or capacity that is directly owned by Enel, is expected to reach 129 gigawatts by 2030. In addition, Enel, which is headquartered in Rome, said it had brought forward its net-zero commitment — a goal which relates to both direct and indirect emissions — to 2040, having previously been 2050. On the fossil fuel front, the group wants to exit coal generation by the year 2027, with its exit from gas generation taking place by 2040.