Bitcoin climbs back above $57,000 as cryptocurrencies rebound from sell-off

The value of Bitcoin (BTC) has exceeded the threshold of 66,895 dollars for the first time in his history.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged Monday after a sharp sell-off at the end of last week.

The price of bitcoin climbed nearly 6% in the last 24 hours to $57,373, according to Coin Metrics data. Other digital assets also rose, with ether climbing 7% to $4,331 and XRP up 6% at around 98 cents.

Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, said early reports that the new, heavily-mutated omicron Covid variant came with milder symptoms was giving the market a boost.

"We're seeing news of the variant being potentially weaker in terms of symptoms in early analysis, which has bolstered the market comeback," Ayyar said via email. "Hence, smart investors have probably bought this dip."

Bitcoin last week sank as low as $53,549, its lowest level since early October, amid a broader sell-off in stocks and other riskier assets on the back of fears over the new coronavirus variant.

The world's largest digital currency was briefly down more than 20% from its recent all-time high of nearly $69,000, officially entering bear market territory. Bear markets are typically defined by a decline of 20% of more from recent highs.