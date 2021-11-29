Ghislaine Maxwell jurors picked as trial is set to start for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein procurer

Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table during a hearing to discuss which expert witnesses will be able to testify at Maxwell's upcoming sex crimes trial in New York, in this courtroom sketch on November 10, 2021.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was set to begin Monday afternoon with a federal prosecutor's opening statement laying out the case against the British socialite accused of acting as a procurer of underage girls to be sexually abused by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Testimony of at least one witness may be heard later Monday after opening statements are completed.

Maxwell's federal trial comes almost 17 months after her arrest in New Hampshire, and more than two years after the 66-year-old Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting his own trial on federal child sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, who has been held without bail since her arrest, has pleaded not guilty in the case, where she is charged with conspiracy to entice and coerce minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking and other charges.

"I have not committed any crime," the 59-year-old said at a Nov. 1 court hearing.