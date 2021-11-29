Nissan to invest $17.6 billion over next five years to ramp up electric vehicle offering

An electric concept car from Nissan is displayed at the company's showroom in Yokohama, Japan, on November 29, 2021.

Japanese automotive giant Nissan is to invest 2 trillion yen (around $17.6 billion) over the next five years to speed up the electrification of its product line.

Nissan said on Monday it would aim to roll out 23 new electrified models by 2030, 15 of which will be fully electric.

It is targeting a 50% electrification mix for its Nissan and Infiniti brands by the end of the decade.

On the battery front, the firm is planning to introduce all-solid-state batteries, or ASSB, to the market by 2028. A pilot ASSB facility in the Japanese city of Yokohama will be readied "as early as fiscal year 2024", Nissan said.

In a speech outlining the plans, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said his company was focusing on the in-house development of ASSB.

"With this, we'll be able to double the energy density versus current lithium-ion batteries," he said. "With batteries made smaller and thinner, we can offer flexible layout with more dynamic performance, expanding to larger segments like pick up trucks."

Nissan is one of several well-known companies pursuing an electrification strategy. In March, Volvo Cars said it planned to become a "fully electric car company" by the year 2030. Elsewhere, BMW Group has said it wants fully electric vehicles to represent at least 50% of its deliveries by 2030.

It comes at a time when major economies around the world are attempting to reduce the environmental footprint of transportation.