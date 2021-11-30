Elizabeth Holmes admits she went to Rupert Murdoch to try and kill WSJ Theranos story

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — In her first day facing questions from the prosecution, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes admitted that she tried to get News Corp's Rupert Murdoch to kill a story that the Wall Street Journal was preparing to publish about her company in 2015.

"You personally went to the owner of the Wall Street Journal to try to quash the story," Robert Leach, an assistant U.S. attorney, asked of Holmes.

"I did," Holmes replied.

The article from the Journal's John Carreyrou, who's no longer with the paper, was finally published on Oct. 15, 2015, and opened the investigative floodgates that eventually led to Theranos' demise in 2018 and the indictment of Holmes on criminal fraud charges.

Holmes faces 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her role at the blood-testing company, and could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted. She pleaded not guilty

In her four prior appearances in front of the jury, beginning Nov. 19, Holmes took questions from her defense attorneys, who attempted to portray their client as a young and perhaps overly-ambitious entrepreneur out to do good and change the world. On Monday, Holmes wrapped up her answers, detailing to the jury her decade-long abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was also the company's president.

The cross-examination on Tuesday returned the focus to Holmes and her alleged deceptions and efforts to mislead investors, patients and the public. Murdoch was one of the many wealthy individuals to invest in Theranos, personally putting in $125 million earlier in 2015.

That gave Holmes a direct line into Murdoch. Leach showed the jury an email Holmes sent to the media tycoon in September of that year. In it, Holmes referenced Gerard Baker, who was then the Journal's editor-in-chief.

"As I've reflected on this, I thought that were I in your shoes I would want to know/be in the loop on this one," Holmes wrote. "We are very much hoping that Gerard will meet with our team."

She told the jury, "It was part of my effort to get Mr. Murdoch to make sure our trade secrets are not published."