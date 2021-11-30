European stocks set for positive open, optimistic that omicron variant won't derail recovery

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid cautious optimism that the omicron Covid variant might not derail the global economic recovery, as initially feared.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,148, Germany's DAX 71 points higher at 15,348, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 6,799 and Italy's FTSE MIB 87 points higher at 26,108, according to data from IG.

The positive start for European markets comes amid hopes that the omicron Covid variant might not cause as much economic disruption as initially feared.

European and U.S. stocks rose on Monday following last Friday's sell-off as concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant appeared to ease.

In the U.S. stocks got a big boost after President Joe Biden said economic lockdowns in response to the omicron variant are currently off the table and there will be no new travel restrictions.

Covid symptoms linked to the omicron variant have been described as "extremely mild" by the South African doctor who first spotted the new strain. Nonetheless, the World Health Organization warned Monday that the omicron variant is likely to spread further and poses a "very high" global risk.

