Turkish lira slides after Erdogan doubles down on rates policy

The Turkish lira slid to a near record low on Tuesday after fresh statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposing any interest rate increases.

The currency hit a low of 13.24 to the dollar in afternoon trading, approaching its latest record low of roughly 13.45 to the greenback, following renewed worries over the country's monetary policy and concerns over the Covid-19 omicron variant. The lira's spiral has been staggering — it plummeted from roughly 8.5 to the dollar in late August to more than 13 to the dollar within a mere three months.

Erdogan has consistently refused to raise interest rates to reign in rising double-digit inflation, and the lira has plummeted in value in recent years largely as a result of that. Inflation in Turkey is now near 20%. Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs for not aligning with his belief that rates should not be raised.

"I have always been arguing for lower interest rates and repeating that the rates should be lower. I have never advocated and won't be advocating for interest rate increases," Erdogan was reported by Turkish press as saying on Sunday.

Economic experts and former officials in the country have openly pleaded for the president to change course, as it's commonly accepted that he in fact has power over the central bank's monetary policy decisions rather than the bank being independent. But Erdogan has long held the unusual belief that higher interest rates cause inflation, rather than bring it down.