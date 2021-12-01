Investing in their child's future college education tops some parents' holiday gift list

Looking for a meaningful holiday gift? Consider putting money toward a child's future education costs.

Nearly half of parents (45%) may ask family and friends this year to contribute to a 529 college savings plan for their kids, according to a survey from the College Savings Foundation. That compares with 84% of parents who would welcome such contributions in lieu of traditional presents, research from Fidelity Investments shows.

"It's a smart gift," said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, a state agency. "And 529 programs have made it easier to do."

More from Personal Finance:

Here are must-know changes for the 2021 tax season

9 money moves to make before becoming your own boss

The 12 days of Christmas are more expensive this year

There are roughly 15.3 million 529 accounts held across the country, with $464 billion in assets, according to the College Savings Plans Network. They can be used to cover higher education costs, as well as private or religious school tuition through grade 12 (up to $10,000 per year), student loan repayment ($10,000 lifetime maximum) and expenses related to a certified apprenticeship.

Assets in these state-sponsored accounts are invested and grow tax-deferred, and as long as the money is used for qualified education expenses, distributions come with no federal tax (and, in many cases, no state tax). Generally speaking, assets are invested in age-based portfolios, which start off with higher stock exposure early in a child's life and then become more conservative as the college start date approaches.

College isn't getting any cheaper. For the 2021-22 school year, students enrolled at a public four-year school can expect to pay an average of $22,690 for tuition, fees, and room and board, according to the College Board. The average at a private college is $51,690.