OPEC to decide on oil output policy as omicron Covid variant rattles markets

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria.

A group of some of the world's most powerful oil producers is meeting Wednesday to discuss how much of an impact the new omicron Covid variant is likely to have on energy demand.

Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to meet via videoconference from 1 p.m. London time. The 13-member group will be joined by non-OPEC allies such as Russia on Thursday.

There is little sign the broader group, often referred to as OPEC+, intends to change course from its current output plan of a monthly hike of 400,000 barrels per day.

OPEC ministers representing Saudi Arabia and Iraq have both indicated the group is likely to sustain this output policy, while non-OPEC leader Russia said earlier this week that there would be no need for urgent action on the oil market.

Some analysts have questioned whether OPEC+ may be tempted to take a pause to assess the market, however, citing heightened price volatility and fears over the potential hit to energy demand because of the omicron variant.

Indeed, it is thought some OPEC+ producers may struggle to meet their quota next month if the group does push ahead with an output hike.

A Reuters survey published on Tuesday found OPEC pumped 27.74 million barrels per day in November, up 220,000 barrels from October, but that was below the 254,000 increase allowed for OPEC members under the OPEC+ agreement.