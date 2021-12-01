Supreme Court to hear arguments in major abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade

A man holds a sign supporting Roe vs. Wade in front of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC on November 30, 2021.

The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments in the most significant abortion case in decades, throwing into doubt the future of Roe v. Wade and other longstanding rulings that have upheld the right to an abortion.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, will be heard Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. ET. It centers on a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts blocked the law, ruling that it violates the rights enshrined by the Supreme Court's decisions in Roe in 1973, as well as in 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Taken together, those rulings have held that states cannot ban abortion before the point of fetal viability — around 24 weeks of gestation — and that laws restricting abortion should not pose an "undue burden."

The Mississippi case marks the most direct challenge to those rulings in nearly three decades. It will be heard by a historically conservative high court, in which six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents, including three by former President Donald Trump.

The petitioners, Mississippi state health officials Thomas Dobbs and Kenneth Cleveland, argue that the 15-week abortion ban should be upheld because the U.S. Constitution does not support a right to abortion. Since the law is at odds with the pre-viability abortion protections of Roe and Casey, the petitioners argue that the precedent established by those two cases should be overturned.

"Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong," Mississippi argued in a court brief. "The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition."

The state officials also say that Roe and Casey are outdated, pointing to advances made in the accessibility of adoption services and contraception, as well as "scientific advances" made about our understanding of fetuses.

If the Supreme Court does not overrule Roe and Casey outright, Mississippi said, "it should at a minimum" uphold the state's 15-week abortion ban and re-think the protections for pre-viability abortions.