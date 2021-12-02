South Africa considers vaccine mandates as omicron cases spiral

After becoming the first country to identify the new omicron Covid-19 variant, South Africa is bracing for a fourth wave of infections and vaccine mandates are being considered by the government.

South African scientists last week detected the heavily-mutated variant, since designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, which has now been identified in at least 24 countries around the world. Dutch authorities say omicron was already present in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reporting it to the WHO, prompting questions over how widely the variant could have already spread.

Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant on South Africa, with the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases saying it is seeing an "exponential increase in infections," with 74% of virus genomes sequenced in the last month belonging to the new variant.

Cases increased from a weekly average of 300 two weeks ago to 1,000 per day last week. On Wednesday, the country recorded 8,561 cases.

In a televised address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said epidemiologists and disease modelers were warning that South Africa should expect a fourth wave of Covid-19 in early December, with the variant now found in all of the country's provinces.

Ramaphosa noted that more than 25 million vaccine doses have been administered since May, with around 36% of adults now fully vaccinated. However, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the daily vaccination rate had fallen below 130,000 last week, well shy of the government's 300,000 per day inoculation target.

'Travel apartheid'

Ramaphosa has lambasted wealthy nations for their failure to ensure equal access to vaccines, and criticized the numerous countries that immediately banned travel from South Africa and neighboring countries following the announcement of the new variant. The president said such bans were unjustified and "unfairly discriminate against our country and our Southern African sister countries."