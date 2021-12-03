5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stock futures rise one day after Wall Street's big rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. November jobs growth misses, unemployment rate really drops

Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in New York, September 3, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The U.S. economy created just 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, the government said Friday. That was much lower than the 573,000 reading that was projected. October was revised up to 546,000. However, the unemployment rate last month fell sharply to 4.2%, a positive sign compared to the smaller dip to 4.5% that economists expected. Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage inflation, rose 4.8% year-over-year in November. That was slightly below estimates. Earlier this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could speed up the tapering of its $120 billion per month bond-buying program, which it put in place to prop up the economy during the pandemic. Powell said the Fed will discuss the possible move at its December meeting.

3. FDA prepares for quick review of omicron vaccines, drugs, WSJ says

Vials and a medical syringe seen displayed in front of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States logo. FDA finds the COVID-19 vaccine. Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is getting ready for a rapid review of omicron-specific vaccines and treatments should they be needed, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The Journal also reports that the agency has been meeting with drugmakers to set guidelines for what data would be needed for quick evaluation. The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna told CNBC on Nov. 29 that it will take about a couple of weeks to gather enough data to determine what impact omicron's mutations have on the effectiveness of the current vaccines.

4. Five states in U.S., including NY and Calif, confirm omicron cases

A sign outside of a hospital advertises COVID-19 testing on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

At least five U.S. states — Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Hawaii and California — have now confirmed cases of omicron as scientists investigate whether the heavily mutated strain is more infectious and virulent. California confirmed the first U.S. case of omicron on Wednesday. Minnesota public health authorities on Thursday morning confirmed the second U.S. case of omicron, in a resident who recently returned from New York City. Thursday evening, New York confirmed five cases. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told residents that detection of multiple cases does not mean the state will revert to the sweeping shutdowns imposed during the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

5. Biden expected to sign short-term government spending bill

US President Joe Biden speaks on supply chain issues in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, DC on December 1, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images