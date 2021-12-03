Nvidia's $40 billion Arm acquisition is now ‘highly unlikely’ to go through, analyst says

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm is looking increasingly unlikely to go through, according to Gartner semiconductor analyst Alan Priestley.

The deal is facing a growing number of regulatory probes around the world, Priestley said, pointing to concerns in the U.K., the EU, the U.S. and China.

"I believe it's highly unlikely it will go through," Priestley told CNBC Wednesday. Nvidia and Arm did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The deal was set to be completed by March 2022 but Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted in August that it would probably go beyond that date.

Arm was spun out of an early computing company called Acorn Computers in 1990. The company's energy-efficient chip designs are used in 95% of the world's smartphones and 95% of the chips designed in China. The company, bought by Japan's SoftBank in 2016 for £24 billion ($32 billion), licenses its chip designs to more than 500 companies who use them to make their own semiconductors.

Critics are concerned that the merger with Nvidia — which designs its own chips — could restrict access to Arm's "neutral" semiconductor designs and may lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the industry. But Nvidia argues that the deal will lead to more innovation and that Arm will benefit from increased investment.