Americans donated $2.7 billion on ‘Giving Tuesday.’ Here's how donors can score a write-off if they don’t itemize deductions

Americans opened their hearts and wallets for another record-breaking Giving Tuesday. It's estimated that 35 million U.S. adults participated in 2021, with total gifts of $2.7 billion, a 9% increase from 2020.

While most aren't shelling out for tax purposes, they may not know there's a special write-off for their generosity, even if they don't itemize deductions on their federal return.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress gave charities a boost in 2020 by offering Americans a tax incentive for cash gifts. Lawmakers extended the write-off for 2021.

Single filers can claim a deduction for cash donations up to $300 and married couples filing together may get up to $600 in 2021.

"This is a unique opportunity to take advantage of a temporary tax benefit," said Juan Ros, certified financial planner at Forum Financial Management in Thousand Oaks, California.

With nearly 90% of filers using the standard deduction, it can be difficult for the average American to claim tax breaks for smaller charitable gifts since they must itemize to receive the benefit.

However, the temporary law allows those taking the standard deduction of $12,550 for single filers or $25,100 for married taxpayers to qualify in 2021.

"This means anyone can deduct a cash contribution to a qualifying charitable organization even if the taxpayer is unable to itemize deductions," said David Haas, a CFP and president of Cereus Financial Advisors in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.