GOP Rep. Devin Nunes resigns from Congress to become CEO of Trump's media company

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., April 15, 2021.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will resign from Congress to become chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump's fledgling social media company next month, the group said Monday.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will start as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, in January.

A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the announcement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.