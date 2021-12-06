CNBC Pro

Here are Wall Street's top e-commerce picks as FedEx sees 100 million more holiday packages than '19

A FedEx Corp. courier prepares packages for delivery during Cyber Monday in the Diamond District neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

FedEx forecasts Monday will be one of the highest volume e-commerce days of the 2021 holiday season as it prepares to deliver an estimated 100 million more packages than it did from Black Friday to Christmas in 2019.  Certain stocks stand to benefit more than others from this e-commerce boom, Wall Street analysts say.

