Tech giant SoftBank's shares get hit as Alibaba and Didi see stock slide

SoftBank Group founder, chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announces his group's earnings results on May 9, 2019, in Tokyo.

SoftBank Group shares fell by more than 8% Monday as the value of its portfolio companies continued to slide.

The Japanese tech giant's share price fell from 5201 yen ($46) to 5103 yen on the Tokyo stock market. At one point, shares fell as low as 5,062 yen, their lowest level since June 2020.

The fall in SoftBank's share price, which marks its seventh consecutive day of losses, comes amid a period of uncertainty around some of the company's biggest bets and a broader regional sell-off of tech stocks in Asia.

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba — SoftBank's most valuable company — saw its market cap fall by several billion dollars Monday after the company announced a restructure.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-traded shares plummeted over 8% after it revealed plans to form two new units to house its main e-commerce businesses — international digital commerce and China digital commerce — in a bid to become more agile and accelerate growth. It also said deputy chief financial officer Toby Xu will become the new chief financial officer from April.

The changes come as Alibaba faces headwinds on multiple fronts, including increased competition, a slowing economy and a regulatory crackdown.

Meanwhile, SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing announced last week that it plans to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange less than six months after its IPO. The Chinese firm said it plans to relist on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shares of Didi have plunged 57% since its IPO on June 30, and closed at $7.80 on Friday.