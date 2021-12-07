Jeff Bezos climate fund gives millions to energy efficiency start-up BlocPower

The Bezos Earth Fund announced new donations of $443 million to a wide range of climate and environmental groups this week, including a $5.5 million grant to BlocPower, an energy efficiency technology start-up focused on building construction and retrofits in urban areas.

BlocPower, which is a CNBC Disruptor 50 company, has completed 1,000 green energy projects to date in the New York City area. It plans to use the Bezos grant to add 125 million buildings and additional cities to its BlocMaps software database, which identifies buildings in need of energy efficiency upgrades and helps building owners learn how to electrify and decarbonize properties.

This year, BlocPower also launched a WiFi service that offers low-income neighborhoods free internet and gives BlocPower a look at local energy usage, which it says can lead to potential energy savings of between 20%-70% annually for customers.

BlocPower, founded in 2014 and based in Brooklyn, has been focused on a business model that combines the traditional construction and engineering sector with climate technology, and increased investment opportunities in underserved communities. Driven by green and social justice mission, BlocPower says its energy-efficiency approach pays off in the form of increased building values and lowered building operating costs in many of New York's disadvantaged communities. It has other projects underway in 24 additional U.S. cities.

"The goal of the Bezos Earth Fund is to support change agents who are seizing the challenges that this decisive decade presents," Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, said in a statement announcing this week's grants. "Through these grants, we are advancing climate justice and the protection of nature, two areas that demand stronger action."

Microsoft launched a solar project in August with Volt Energy, a Black-owned solar energy development firm, aimed at bringing jobs and clean energy projects to neglected urban communities and the tech giant closer to its goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2025.

BlocPower founder and CEO Donnel Baird told CNBC earlier this year that the level of interest from commercial buildings is "skyrocketing" when it comes to sustainability upgrades and energy efficiency. He estimates that 100 million buildings across the U.S. waste $100 billion a year on fossil fuels. "There are significant savings that can be introduced," he said. And as people return to work, Baird said quality of air and the health impact of buildings is going to be receive greater scrutiny from workers.

In November, BlocPower began working with the city of Ithaca, New York, as it became the first U.S. municipality to begin operation on a 100% decarbonization plan, and with the first phase focused on the electricity usage of 1,000 residential buildings and 600 commercial buildings.