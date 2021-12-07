European markets head for mixed open as investors weigh up omicron risks

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday as investors weigh new developments relating to the omicron Covid variant.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 10 points lower at 7,230, Germany's DAX 32 points higher at 15,426, France's CAC 40 up 10 points at 6,889 and Italy's FTSE MIB 137 points higher at 26,583, according to data from IG.

The more tepid start for European stocks comes after the region moved higher on Monday as investors continued to monitor developments around the omicron Covid variant.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the initial data regarding the variant was "encouraging," though he cautioned that more information was needed to fully understand it.