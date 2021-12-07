'The time for procrastination is over.' How one Democratic lawmaker wants to fix Social Security

It has been 39 years since Congress has taken action to change Social Security.

Some House Democrats are hoping to change that with a bill to improve benefits that has been revamped and reintroduced in Congress.

On Tuesday, a House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee held a hearing to consider a proposal titled Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.

The hearing marks the eighth Capitol Hill session on the issue since 2019, according to Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., chair of the Social Security Subcommittee, who recently introduced the legislation with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The bill is the latest version of the Social Security 2100 Act, which Larson introduced in previous session of Congress.

The bill's new name is a nod to President Joe Biden, who referred to Social Security as a "sacred trust" during his presidential campaign, according to Larson, who spoke with CNBC.com in an interview ahead of the congressional hearing.

"I'm very confident that they understand and support what we're doing," Larson said of Biden's staff.

As Washington lawmakers push to accomplish a host of items on their agenda before year end, Larson hopes the bill will have momentum in 2022.