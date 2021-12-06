Here's what could happen to Social Security, Medicare and other payments if Congress doesn’t fix the debt ceiling

The federal government could reach the maximum amount of money that the U.S. Department of the Treasury is allowed to borrow as soon as Dec. 15.

If Congress doesn't act to fix that limit, known as the debt ceiling, there could be big ramifications for the timeliness of government payments that people rely on.

A new analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center explores what could happen if that date passes without a new deal to fund the government.

"Realistically, on a day-to-day basis, fulfilling all payments for important and popular programs [e.g., Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense, military active duty pay] would quickly become impossible," the Bipartisan Policy Center states.

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 28 — what the Bipartisan Policy Center calls the "X date" — the Treasury Department would have insufficient cash to fund its obligations.

"It's very clear from that range and from the risks that we are seeing that in order to avoid significant risk of crossing the X date, Congress would need to act before they go out for the holiday recess," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, during a Friday press briefing.

There's a higher amount of pressure at the beginning that date range due to the fact that the Treasury Department could already have low cash levels while large payments will come due at the end of the year, Akabas said. A $118 billion transfer to the Highway Trust Fund scheduled for Dec. 15 will add to the government's debt.

Within several weeks of running out of cash, the Treasury Department would be unable to pay approximately 35% of all payments due, including those to individuals and families, according to the analysis.

That government would have two likely options — prioritize some payments over others, or delay paying all of its bills.

If Treasury prioritized payments, it could fund about $317 billion in payments to programs like Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, federal salaries, nutrition assistance and veterans benefits, according to one scenario from the Bipartisan Policy Center.