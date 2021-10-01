The debt ceiling deadline has prompted questions about whether Social Security checks will go out. Here's what we know

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021.

Congress faces an Oct. 18 deadline for raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

If it is not increased by that date, the government will find itself in an "impossible situation," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during congressional testimony Thursday.

"The Treasury has been directed by Congress to pay all of the government's bills, to use the tax revenues that are available and without that to issue debt, and the debt ceiling will make it impossible for us to do that," Yellen said.

That would be catastrophic for American families, she said.

"Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security payments or see them delayed," Yellen said.

More from Personal Finance:

Make these financial and career moves before you quit your job

How the wealthy are preparing for higher taxes

Crypto plunge a wake-up call — and tax opportunity — for investors

The country's debt ceiling is similar to an individual's credit card limit. As the money owed increases, the government must raise the debt limit, due to the fact that more is spent than the amount that comes in from taxes.

The issue faced by the government now has been compared with 2011, when the debt ceiling wasn't raised until the last minute.

At that time, whether or not the government could continue to make Social Security payments was also called into question.

Just as they did then, certain Social Security experts have sought to debunk the idea that the program will not have the funds available to pay benefits.

Among them is Jason Fichtner, vice president and chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who has served in several senior positions in the Social Security Administration.