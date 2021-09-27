Make these financial and career moves before you quit your job

You may want to ditch your commute permanently or leave a job that you hate.

Yet before you quit, you'll want to make sure your financial house is in order.

Not only will it help you survive a period of unemployment, it will help you focus on finding your next role.

"You want to have some sense of stability and peace of mind to accomplish what you want to," said Denver-based certified financial planner Krista Aliga, senior financial advisor at Personal Capital.

In fact, a recent survey from Personal Capital and The Harris Poll found that 66% of Americans are interested in switching jobs and 52% said they'd need at least $50,000 in their bank account in order to comfortably do so. The online poll was conducted July 29 to Aug. 2 among 933 employed U.S. adults.

The trend, dubbed the "Great Resignation," has been driven by people reevaluating their lives and careers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Americans are also burned out. Nearly two-thirds of workers have experienced burnout in their career and 41% said it happened in just the past few months, according to a survey by the human resources tech company Workhuman.

In addition to being financially stable, you should also ensure you are making the right career moves. Here's how to make sure you are ready to say, "I quit."