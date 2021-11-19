House bill makes child tax credit fully refundable, a boon for low earners

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference, along with House Democratic leadership, after the House passed the Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19, 2021.

The House of Representatives passed legislation Friday that would make the child tax credit fully refundable on a permanent basis, a change that would be of particular significance for low-income families.

The Build Back Better Act, which Democrats passed by a vote of 220-213, would also preserve some temporary enhancements to the credit for a year, through 2022.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, made the tax credit for parents fully refundable. That means low earners would get the full value of the credit regardless of their income or tax liability.

The $1.75 trillion House legislation would make this a permanent feature of the tax code — which experts say would especially help lower-income parents and cut the number of kids living in poverty.

Prior to the pandemic-relief law, low earners could only get part of the tax break (up to $1,400) as a refund, while higher earners would get its full value. They also weren't eligible for the credit if they made less than $2,500 a year.

The Build Back Better Act — which would be the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades and the biggest effort in U.S. history to fight climate change — now heads to the Senate for consideration.