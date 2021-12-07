Intel plans to take self-driving car unit public in the U.S. in mid-2022

Mobileye's CEO Amnon Shashua poses with a Mobileye driverless vehicle at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, July 20, 2021.

Intel has announced that it plans to list Mobileye, the Israeli autonomous driving firm it acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017 as part of an effort to branch out into new markets.

The Santa Clara chip manufacturer said Monday that it plans to take Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering of newly issued Mobileye stock.

Intel, whose share price has fallen from $68 in April to less than $50 in December, said the listing will create value for Intel shareholders. It added that it will remain the majority shareholder of Mobileye.

Founded in Jerusalem by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram in 1999, Mobileye is one of Israel's biggest success stories in tech. The company develops self-driving cars and advanced driver-assistance systems for other manufacturers.

Over the years, it has partnered with Tesla, BMW, Volvo and General Motors. Last July, it signed a deal with Ford to support its next generation of advanced driving and safety features across the automaker's global product lineup. The deal includes Ford using Mobileye's "EyeQ" camera-based detection technologies for features such as forward collision warning and for vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection.