Intel's Mobileye and Ford ink deal on next-generation driving technology

Ford says its Active Drive Assist system will allow for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford Motor has reached a deal with Mobileye, an auto tech subsidiary of Intel, to support its next-generation of advanced driving and safety features across the automaker's global product lineup.

The deal includes Ford using Mobileye's "EyeQ" camera-based detection technologies for features such as forward collision warning and vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection. They'll also be used for Ford's forthcoming hands-free driving system.

Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed. The automaker will display Mobileye's name on the infotainment screens of the vehicles as part of the deal.

Ford and Mobileye have worked together previously but this is the first time the automaker is committing to use the company's technology for the entire lifecycle of its next-generation cars and trucks. That includes vehicles such as the new Ford Bronco, all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover and next-generation F-150 pickup.