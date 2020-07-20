Intel's Mobileye and Ford ink deal on next-generation driving technology

Ford Motor has reached a deal with Mobileye, an auto tech subsidiary of Intel, to support its next-generation of advanced driving and safety features across the automaker's global product lineup.
The deal includes Ford using Mobileye's "EyeQ" camera-based detection technologies for features such as forward collision warning and vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection. They'll also be used for Ford's forthcoming hands-free driving system.
Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed. The automaker will display Mobileye's name on the infotainment screens of the vehicles as part of the deal.
Ford and Mobileye have worked together previously but this is the first time the automaker is committing to use the company's technology for the entire lifecycle of its next-generation cars and trucks. That includes vehicles such as the new Ford Bronco, all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover and next-generation F-150 pickup.
Camera-based technology systems such as Mobileye's are critical for active safety features to prevent crashes as well as driver-assist systems such as Tesla's Autopilot and General Motors' Super Cruise.
Ford last month announced its own hands-free driving system called Active Driver Assist. The F-150 and Mustang Mach-E will be among the first vehicles to have the technology in 2021. The Bronco will use Mobileye's systems but not offer the hands-free driving system at launch, according to Ford.
Israel-based Mobileye, which Intel purchased for $15.3 billion in 2017, is considered a leader in advanced driving technology. Its customer include 13 of the top 15 automakers in the world, according to the company.