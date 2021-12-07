Automaker Stellantis plans to generate $22.5 billion in new software revenue by 2030

Automaker Stellantis plans to generate about $22.5 billion (20 billion euros) in incremental annual revenue from software services and subscriptions by 2030, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the growth will be an increase in the automaker's so-called connected vehicles — stocked with GPS, infotainment systems, driver assistance and other technologies — from 12 million today to 34 million by then, according to Stellantis.

Stellantis, which is the world's fourth-largest automaker, is the latest company to target a substantial increase in services revenue to better diversify its market opportunities and earnings.

Other automakers – from BMW to General Motors and Ford Motor – have announced similar measures following the recent growth and popularity of Tesla. The EV automaker is considered an industry leader in services and technologies, offering remote, or over-the-air, updates for its vehicles years ahead of others.

Stellantis said it expected "a majority" of its new vehicles to be capable of OTA updates by 2024.