Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Tesla, Starbucks and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Apple — The tech giant saw its shares jump more than 3% after Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty raised Apple's price target from $164 to $200 and maintained an overweight rating. The analyst believes that new products from Apple, like an augmented reality headset or self-driving car, aren't yet baked into the share price.

Tesla — Tesla shares gained 3.5% after UBS hiked its price target on the stock to $1,000. UBS expects "no rival to get even close to Tesla in 2022."

Starbucks — Starbucks shares rose nearly 3% after MKM Partners upgraded the name to a buy rating from neutral and hiked its price target on the stock. The firm said the stock's recent underperformance created a buying opportunity.

American Airlines – The airline's shares gained 1.5% after announcing Doug Parker will retire as CEO next year and be succeeded by the company's president, Robert Isom, on March 31. Parker will stay on as chairman of American's board.

AutoZone – Shares of AutoZone rose 6.6% after the auto parts retailer reported a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company posted a quarterly profit of $25.69 per share, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $20.87. Revenue also beat estimates, and comparable-store sales jumped 13.6%.

Designer Brands — Shares of Designer Brands soared more than 16% in midday trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of 86 cents per share, well above estimates of 56 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue, however, missed estimates.

GlaxoSmithKline – The British pharmaceutical company saw its shares rise more than 1% after it said its monoclonal antibodies treatment is effective in treating all 37 identified mutations of omicron, according to new data from an early-stage study.

Intel — Intel shares rose 4.6% after the chipmaker announced plans to take its self-driving car unit public in mid-2022. The company acquired Israeli autonomous driving firm Mobileye in 2017.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals — Acadia shares rallied 9.4% after the pharmaceutical company announced positive results in a late-stage trial of its experimental treatment for Rett Syndrome, a genetic disorder that primarily affects brain development in girls.

Jack In The Box — Jack In The Box shares rose 5.4% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. The firm liked Jack In The Box's acquisition of Mexican food chain Del Taco.

Bumble — Shares of Bumble rallied 11.4% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral after a meeting with company management. The firm is more convinced of the dating app's user growth.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Yun Li and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting