Biden to expand federal fleet of EVs in bid to make government carbon-neutral by 2050

U.S. President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters before departing the White House December 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday leveraging the federal government's buying power to slash its carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 and become carbon neutral by mid-century, in the latest push by the administration to address human-caused climate change.

Under the order, the White House is set to spend billions of dollars to expand its federal fleet of electric vehicles, upgrade buildings owned or leased by the government and add more clean electricity to the country's grid.

The new plan, which will likely face pushback by some Republicans and businesses, puts the government on track to run on carbon-zero electricity by 2030 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The government will spend its annual buying power of $650 billion to upgrade efficiency at its 300,000 buildings and replace its fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles, according to a White House fact sheet.

Biden's directive pledges the government will transition to purchasing 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for its fleet, including all light duty vehicle purchasing by 2027.

The White House said it will coordinate with American vehicle, battery and charging equipment manufacturers and installers to meet these goals. The president in November signed into law a bipartisan infrastructure plan that includes $7.5 billion to build a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.