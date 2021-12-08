Socialist Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Olaf Scholz, designated Federal Chancellor, is pictured during the meeting of the German Bundestag. Florian Gaertner | Photothek | Getty Images

Olaf Scholz was voted in as the new German chancellor by lawmakers on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years in power. Scholz, a member of the socialist SPD party, will lead a three-party coalition with the Greens and the pro-business FDP party. Their coalition deal has stood out from previous plans due to an intention to ramp up investment across the country. However, the pandemic is expected to be their first priority as the new government takes the helm as Germany grapples with high Covid-19 infections and a somewhat stalled vaccination program.

Merkel's farewell

Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday, her last moment in the Bundestag as leader. "She presided over a long period of peace and prosperity, steering Germany calmly and confidently through a series of upheavals and crises," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said in a note Wednesday.

Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards, higher employment rates, and a conservative fiscal stance that allowed government buffers to be built up. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in Europe in 2015. This move shaped not only the wider European discussions on how to deal with the crisis, but also influenced anti-immigration rhetoric in various nations.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in the focus of photographers as she stands on the tribune prior to a session at the Bundestag in Berlin. INA FASSBENDER | AFP | Getty Images