Roku reaches multi-year agreement with Google to keep YouTube on streaming platform

A Roku Inc. remote in an arranged photograph in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, May 2, 2021.

Roku has reached a multi-year agreement with Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform.

The deal will allow millions of Roku customers to continue to watch YouTube and YouTube TV, Google's live streaming service, without disruption.

Google had previously threatened to pull both YouTube and YouTube TV off Roku on Dec. 9. The carriage fight caught the attention of Congress, which has been attempting to rein in the power of big technology companies like Google.

"Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

