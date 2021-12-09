5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street set for lower open after 3-day winning streak

2. New jobless claims are expected to remain stable last week

One day before a key inflation report, the government is out with its weekly Thursday look at initial jobless claims. Economists expect the 8:30 a.m. ET release to show 211,000 new claims for the week ending Dec. 4. That would be down from 222,000 the prior week. New claims for the week ending Nov. 20 were 194,000, the lowest level in more than 50 years. On Friday, the November consumer price index is expected to show a year-over-year rise of 6.7%, which would mark the biggest move since June 1982. Federal Reserve officials are expected to react to the burst in inflation by announcing next week that they'll accelerate pulling back on massive Covid-era bond purchases. That in turn could pave the way for interest rate hikes as soon as the spring of 2022.

3. Apple gets a reprieve; Amazon fined; and Instagram chief wavers

Apple won a reprieve from having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store while it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. Wednesday's stay means the App Store can continue to prohibit developers from adding external links to other payment methods while the case brought by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games is appealed. Italian antitrust regulators said Thursday they fined Amazon $1.28 billion for abusing its market dominance. Amazon plans to appeal, saying more than 50% of all annual sales on its platform in Italy come from small and medium-sized businesses. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, testifying for the first time before Congress, refused to commit to permanently ending the paused plans to create a version of the platform for kids under 13. Lawmakers expressed frustration and distrust of the service, owned by Meta, which recently changed its corporate name from Facebook.

4. GameStop shares drop as video game retailer's loss widens

GameStop shares fell 4% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the video game retailer posted a wider loss compared to a year earlier. It also disclosed an August subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission involving the trading of its stock, which has been driven more than 800% higher in 2021, as investors banded together on Reddit to crush short-sellers. GameStop's new leaders have provided few details about their turnaround strategy. On the post-earnings call, CEO Matt Furlong did say GameStop is "exploring emerging opportunities," including blockchain, nonfungible tokens and web 3.0 gaming.

5. FDA clears AstraZeneca's Covid treatment for immunocompromised