Google execs tell employees they won't raise pay companywide to match inflation

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Google executives are acknowledging employee concerns about rising inflation, but say they have no plans to respond with a companywide pay increase.

The topic of workforce pay was addressed at a special meeting on Tuesday that was intended to focus on Google's 2022 strategy.

Ahead of Google's all-hands meetings, now conducted virtually, executives determine some of what they will discuss based on questions that are submitted to an internal forum called Dory. With more than 400 "upvotes," a question related to inflation costs and employee pay received enough interest among the workforce to garner attention.

CNBC obtained audio of the meeting and viewed a copy of the inflation question, which Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai read aloud.

"With the U.S. inflation rates being as high has 7%, some companies are doing blanket salary adjustment to cover just the inflation," Pichai said. "Is there any plans for Google to do the same thing?"

Pichai then gave the floor to Frank Wagner, Google's vice president of compensation. Wagner opened by saying that he recognizes the significance of inflation and compensation to the company's workers.

"Inflation does seem to be atop of mind for a lot of folks and I think one of the reasons is that people are pretty eager to get their compensation that works," Wagner said.

He said company leadership would be releasing letters to managers this week so employees will learn their compensation awards for the next year.

However, he went on to say that while Google is trying to pay competitively, it won't introduce companywide adjustments for inflation.

"As I mentioned previously in other meetings, when we see price inflation increasing, we also see increases in the cost of labor or market pay rate," Wagner said. "Those have been higher than in recent past and our compensation budgets have reflected that."