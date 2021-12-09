Letitia James abandons run for New York governor, will seek re-election as attorney general

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York, August 3, 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday she will drop her campaign for governor, and will instead run to be re-elected in her current role.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement.

"There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do," she said.

The surprise turnaround came less than two months after James announced her candidacy for governor in 2022, setting up a likely Democratic primary fight against Gov. Kathy Hochul.