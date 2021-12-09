Trump loses appeal to block Jan. 6 probe from getting White House records

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads "Come and Take It," during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to block a House committee from getting White House records related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The decision comes a day after Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued the committee in Washington federal court seeking to void two subpoenas related to him from the same select committee.

Trump is almost certain to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the ruling. A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately provide comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.