You should have cryptocurrency in your portfolio, no matter your age, advisors say

Investors of all ages should be looking to add cryptocurrency to their portfolios, according to some financial advisors.

"Four years ago, maybe 1 in 10 clients and prospects were coming in the door wanting to learn more about digital assets and cryptocurrency," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, a firm that works mostly with millennials. "Today, in just four years' time, I think it's closer to 50%."

There's still a ton of education that needs to be done for the other 50%, said Boneparth, a member of CNBC's Advisor Council, during the CNBC Financial Advisor Summit on Wednesday.

Ivory Johnson's clients tend to be a little bit older but are also picking up on cryptocurrency, said the CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management.

"Anytime you have a 65-year-old man from Long Island calling you up and talking to you about ripple, what that tells you is they are having those conversations with their friends," said Johnson, who is also a member of the CNBC Advisor Council.

If you've made a killing

If you're curious about getting into cryptocurrency, an advisor can help you find the right balance in your portfolio. Some may also be able to help you buy coins or invest in other products with exposure, such as a bitcoin trust or exchange-traded fund.

It's also useful to work with an advisor if you already own cryptocurrency, especially if you've made a lot of money in the asset.

"The things we do as financial planners and financial advisors for our clients don't change because a new asset class has emerged and now has demand around it," said Boneparth. "You still have to stick to the very things that help your clients get to the goals that they have for themselves."