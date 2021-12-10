Asia-Pacific markets set to trade cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday as investors assess risks associated with the new omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key inflation data in the U.S.

Futures pointed to a lower open in Japan where the benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.47% in the previous session.

Australian shares began the trading day on the backfoot. The ASX 200 fell 0.32% after market open, with the energy subindex dropping 1.01% on the back of overnight decline in oil prices.

Energy names in Australia sold off: Santos shares fell 0.76%, Oil Search was lower by 0.72% and Woodside Petroleum declined 1.08%.

Friday's session in Asia follows overnight declines on Wall Street.

"In truth the more cautious tone in risk market probably has as much or more to do with apprehension ahead of tonight's US CPI report," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.