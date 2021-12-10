Investor group led by Trillium urges Starbucks to respect union vote, proceed 'expeditiously'

Investors representing trillions in assets under management are urging Starbucks to respect the workers who voted successfully Thursday to organize at least one local cafe in Buffalo, New York.

Signatories include New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer, the Northwest Coalition For Responsible Investment, the Sustainable Advisors Alliance and more. Trillium holds about $48 million worth of Starbucks shares.

"We are writing to urge the Company to accept the results of the December 2021 election and proceed expeditiously and in good faith according to the results," the letter states.

"As investors, we believe that Starbucks should abide by international standards and best practices and its own words about engaging in good faith with workers to maintain positive labor relations," it continued. "Effective human capital management is a key performance indicator that a growing number of investors prioritize."

Starbucks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the group's remarks.

The letter also raises concerns that Starbucks meddled in the election process by closing stores and sending top executives, including Rossann Williams, Starbucks North American executive vice president and Howard Schultz, its former CEO, to Buffalo. The coffee giant has denied these claims, saying it was responding to employee concerns directly.

"I certainly apologize if anybody thought that was intimidation. It's actually what I've been doing for 17 years, so whether it was something special to a partner or a situation, I can't speak on every situation," Williams said in a phone interview with CNBC on Thursday. "What I can speak on is our partners asked us for help and we showed up, and they were absolutely right. We'd let them down, and we apologized for that."

In November, workers filed a federal labor charge, accusing Starbucks of illegal activity like engaging in a campaign of threats, intimidation and surveillance in response to the union push. The company has denied the allegations.

Starbucks Workers United also claimed that the voting list created by Starbucks includes ineligible employees who work at other Buffalo locations but were briefly assigned to voting cafes.

Nonetheless, Thursday's results mark the first successful attempt at unionizing the coffee giant's U.S. company-owned locations since it went public nearly three decades ago. The decision could send ripples through the restaurant industry.

Workers at Starbucks' Elmwood Avenue location voted 19 to eight in favor of unionizing under Workers United New York, a branch of the Service Employees International Union. Results at a second cafe on Camp Road went for Starbucks, with eight workers in favor and 12 opposing. The union also claimed that several submitted ballots were missing. A third cafe on Genesee Street, has not been decided due to challenged ballots. Both sides have until Dec. 16 to raise challenges with the National Labor Relations Board, and subsequent hearings could follow before results are certified.

On Friday, Starbucks shares were up slightly more than 1% in trading, giving the company a market value of about $137 billion. Shares have risen more than 9% year to date.

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy wrote in a note to clients Thursday that he doesn't think the decision will have an immediate impact on Starbucks' strategy or financial results. However, Levy said that a more widespread push across Starbucks' footprint for union representation could lead to another pay hike for workers down the road. Baristas in Mesa, Arizona, have recently filed for a union election.

Additionally, if employees at other restaurant chains follow their lead, Starbucks is one of the companies that is better positioned to absorb higher costs, Levy said.

