Cramer's week ahead: Focus is on the Fed, which should speed up timeline of rate hikes

The most important event next week for Wall Street is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday as he previewed the upcoming five trading days.

That's when all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, who will hold a press conference after the central bank's policymaking arm concludes its two-day meeting.

It's clear the Fed's emergency policy stance is "untenable" after Friday's consumer price index report, Cramer contended, and now "the only question is the pace of the rate hikes and the tone of the Fed's language."

"If Powell says it's time for a series of lockstep rate hikes, then [Friday's] rally was definitely premature, and the stock market's going to get hammered," the "Mad Money" host said.

"But if he traces out the inflation and separates what can be controlled from what can't be controlled, then he may spare us from a term you're going to start hearing a lot starting next week" from bearish hedge fund managers who are short the market: a "crash landing," Cramer said.

Here's what else Cramer will be watching next week. All estimates are pulled from FactSet.