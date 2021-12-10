Supreme Court will let lawsuit challenging Texas abortion law continue

Pro-choice demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a federal lawsuit by abortion providers challenging the legality of Texas' new abortion ban can proceed before the law is enforced against anyone, at least against some currently named defendants.

However, the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to remain in effect during that challenge, which will proceed in a lower federal court.

The law, which empowers private citizens to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion, went into effect in September. But has not been enforced against any provider yet for terminating the pregnancy of a woman after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, usually around six weeks or so into gestation.

The court in its 8-1 ruling allowing the suit to proceed noted that "other viable avenues to contest the law's compliance with the Federal Constitution also may be possible and the Court does not prejudge the possibility."

The ruling said the abortion providers who have sued cannot sue a state court clerk, a Texas judge or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But they can proceed with the suit against other named defendants, who include executive directors of three state health boards —Medical, Nursing and Pharmacy — as well as Allison Benz, the executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The decision came more than a week after the high court heard oral arguments in a separate case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in which the state of Mississippi asked the justices to overturn decades-old precedents supporting a constitutional right to abortion.

During those arguments, the court's 6-3 conservative majority appeared ready to weaken that precedent over the strenuous objections of the three liberal justices.

"Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?" liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wondered aloud. "I don't see how it is possible."

The two cases challenging the Texas law, one from the Biden administration and another from a group of abortion providers and advocates, were effectively combined and placed on a fast-track schedule for briefing and argument.