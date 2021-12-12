Amazon's outage and HashiCorp's IPO point to a future with multiple clouds

HashiCorp at the Nasdaq market site, December 9, 2021. Source: Nasdaq

When Amazon Web Services, the biggest provider of cloud-computing infrastructure, suffered an hours-long outage on Tuesday, Disney+, Netflix, Robinhood, Roku and many other popular websites and apps faced major disruptions. The incident quickly rekindled a debate on how organizations can minimize the impact of an outage in an era when data and services are increasingly dependent on cloud data centers. Can big businesses rely on a single vendor or do they need to spread their workloads in case something like this happens again? Two days after the AWS snafu, an emerging company called HashiCorp went public on the Nasdaq, selling a multicloud story that's resonating among a growing number of enterprises. HashiCorp's software helps engineers set up resources in multiple clouds — often some combination of AWS, Microsoft and Google, the three U.S. market leaders. HashiCorp closed its second day of trading with a market cap of over $15 billion, signaling a surge in demand for its subscription software and a desire to be able to work across clouds. Revenue in the latest quarter jumped 49% to $82.2 million. HashiCorp's software finds use at retailer Target, which runs applications in its data centers and stores, as well as on cloud services from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Mike McNamara, chief information officer at Target, left, speaks as Diane Greene, then CEO of cloud services at Google, listens during the Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco on July 24, 2018. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"I want commercial independence," said Mike McNamara, Target's chief information officer, in an interview. "These are relatively large amounts of money. They're big spends. And I actually want to maintain control over the deployments and management within Target, so that I can move workloads to Azure if GCP gets expensive, or vice-versa." Target did not report technical issues during the Amazon downtime. The company got off Amazon's cloud years ago, a spokesperson said. AWS doesn't often promote the idea of using multiple public clouds, preferring that customers stick with Amazon for all of their cloud-computing needs. For Google and Microsoft, which are eager to take market share from their larger rival, the multicloud trend is a boon.

'You're going to be a multicloud customer'