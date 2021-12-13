El-Erian says 'transitory' was the 'worst inflation call in the history' of the Fed

Mohamed El-Erian Olivia Michael | CNBC

Calling inflation "transitory" was a historically bad move for the Federal Reserve, according to Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian. "The characterization of inflation as transitory is probably the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve, and it results in a high probability of a policy mistake," the former Pimco CEO and current Queens' College president said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." "So, the Fed must quickly, starting this week, regain control of the inflation narrative and regain its own credibility," he added. "Otherwise, it will become a driver of higher inflation expectations that feed onto themselves." El-Erian's comments came just after the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index, a broad-based measure of inflation, rose 6.8% from a year ago in November. Though the number was only slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations, it still marked the biggest 12-month move since 1982, back when the U.S. was battling the worst inflation it had ever seen. Even stripping out food and energy prices, the CPI rose 4.9%, which was its biggest gain in about 30 years.

Fed officials long had said they expected the inflation surge to be "transitory," as it is being driven by supply chain and demand factors largely associated with the pandemic. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently said it's time to retire the word as it tends to cause confusion among the public. El-Erian said the Fed's recognition that price pressures aren't going away is essential to making the proper policy decisions. "If they catch up now, if they're honest about their mistake and take steps now, they can still regain control of it," he said.

Changes are coming