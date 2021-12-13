Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe votes for House to hold Trump aide Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the Oval Office of the White House April 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Doug Mills | Getty Images

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot recommended Monday that the House hold former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. The bipartisan, nine-member panel voted unanimously in support of a report that includes a resolution recommending that the House find Meadows in contempt and refer him to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. The 51-page contempt report lays out Meadows' refusal to fully comply with the subpoena, requiring him to produce a slew of records to the committee and sit for a deposition with the investigators.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th Committee Full Committee markup hearing of the "Report Recommending that the House of Representatives Cite Mark Randall Meadows for Criminal Contempt of Congress" on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Meadows had handed over thousands of records, the committee said, before reversing course and refusing to cooperate, citing Trump's assertion that Meadows' testimony is protected by executive privilege. "When the records raise questions — as these most certainly do — you have to come in and answer those questions," select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said before the vote in a public meeting Monday evening. "And when it was time for him to follow the law, come in, and testify on those questions, he changed his mind and told us to pound sand. He didn't even show up," Thompson said.