More Americans see inflation as the biggest risk to their retirement plans

Inflation is not just a day-to-day worry for Americans. It is now also their top risk for retirement.

A survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America finds that 25% of Americans see rising inflation as the single greatest risk to their retirement plans.

That's up from 8% who said they saw higher prices as a risk to their retirements in 2020.

Inflation also tops other retirement risks people are concerned about in 2021, like outliving their money, which was cited by 8%; increased health-care costs, also 8%; and job security, 7%.

More from Personal Finance:

Why January is one of the best times to look for a new job

Monthly child tax credit payments could expire soon

How to make the most of your year-end bonus

Inflation rose 6.8% in November from one year ago in the fastest acceleration since 1982, according to Consumer Price Index data released last week.

Much of that increase in the index, which tracks the prices of consumer goods and services, was driven by soaring food and energy prices.

Allianz's online survey was conducted between Nov. 15 and 17. It included 1,115 respondents ages 18 and up.

The survey results preceded the latest CPI data, as well as recent market dips prompted by news of the new omicron variant of Covid-19.